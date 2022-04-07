Stiff winds Thursday aided in a flare up of the Crittenberg Complex fire at the Qualification Training Range on Fort Hood’s east side, according to Chris Haug, chief of media relations for Fort Hood.
The flare up on the Qualification Training Range had burned an estimated 10 acres as of around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Haug said.
The Crittenberg Complex wildfire that has burned more than 33,000 acres is still at 95% containment, which it has been for nearly a week, Fort Hood officials said Thursday.
As of the April 1 update, air crews had done more than 257 air drops.
Multiple fires began in the end of March and merged into the large Crittenberg Complex fire March 27.
