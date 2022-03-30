Fort Hood listening sessions wrapped up today, as the post made efforts to hear questions and concerns from soldiers and Department of the Army civilians.
The post held numerous sessions between Tuesday and Wednesday.
One area resident, who attended one of the sessions on Wednesday, said many questions and concerns revolved around housing issues and special education.
The final session is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today for senior leaders, first sergeant and above, at the People First Center, Building 4501 S. 61st St.
