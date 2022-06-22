The City of Killeen posted on social media advertising a “Foster Open House” on Saturday at Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive.
The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is a chance for residents to become foster parents for animals in the shelter and to learn more about fostering.
“June is National Foster A Pet Month, and we hope you’ll visit us this Saturday,” the post said. “Visit the shelter, take a tour and meet your next foster pet. You’ll learn about our foster program, volunteer opportunities, and what it truly means to be a lifesaving foster pet parent.”
To learn more call 254-526-4455 or go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/248/Lost-Found.
