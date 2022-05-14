Simmons Empowerment Foundation, an organization that is dedicated to helping unwed teenage mothers, held its second annual 5-kilometer run at Lion’s Club Community Park on Saturday.
According to the Simmons Empowerment Foundation, ticket sales go towards building a scholarship fund for unwed, teen mothers, which will be awarded in the fall.
Founder of Simmons Empowerment Foundation, Rhonda Simmons, talked to runners and everyone who came by during the 5K.
“Our mission is to have a home for unwed teen moms and empower them through pre- and post-natal health education, employment skills training and Christian counseling,” Simmons said, “The cool thing is that we are about to launch our 30-day virtual summer program called ‘Dear Future Me’ and it’s completely virtual.”
Simmons said that doctors and national motivational speakers will be a part of the program to help and guide the students.
And while the 5K was lightly attended, it allowed for runners to speak more intimately with members of the foundation.
