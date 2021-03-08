Foundation hosts Women’s Day event in Killeen

On Monday, International Women’s Day, a Killeen-based nonprofit offered gifts and snacks to all women who stopped by.
“It’s been on and off,” said Dr. Sherita McQueen, director of the She Will Foundation, based in downtown Killeen. “I think people were waiting to come in on lunch break.”
The event took place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the foundation’s new office at 402 Eighth Street. Donuts, lotions, self care items and others were given away, as long as supplies lasted.
In addition to resume and job placement assistance, the foundation works to help area women who need help with rent, groceries and other areas.
For more information go to the nonprofit’s website at www.shewillfoundation.org or call 254-383-8802.
