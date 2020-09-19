The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will be the subject of six agenda items in Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting. Of the items, four are for airport projects.
All requested airport projects would be funded by two grants — the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Military Airport Program (MAP).
Projects funded by the AIP include replacing the baggage make-up unit and improving the baggage handling system, as well as an apron lighting retrofit project.
Projects funded by the MAP include two separate requests to build a corporate hangar.
Also involving the airport is a request to accept Texas Department of Transportation Routine Airport Maintenance Program grants.
The grants would give the city $50,000 to use for routine maintenance at the regional airport and $50,000 for use at Skylark Field Airport.
Finally, there will be a request for an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with U.S. Army garrison command at Fort Hood and an amendment to the existing interlocal agreement with Bell County for the purchase of security surveillance equipment at Robert Gray Army Airfield.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
