Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at midnight Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Woodrow Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:42 a.m. Saturday in the area of Edgefield Street and Robinett Road.
An assault was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Esta Lee Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South Clear Creek Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:38 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Roy Reynolds Drive and Rustler Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Steward Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at noon Saturday in the 800 block of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:44 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Richard Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:22 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of White Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Garth Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Driving while intoxicated with underage passenger was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Interstate-14 and South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Lynn Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Buckley Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Hinkle Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
No police activity is available on the weekend from Copperas Cove Police Department.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No police activity is available on the weekend from Harker Heights Police Department.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:52 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:46 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Harassment was reported at 11:27 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.