Four people were displaced after a fire caused “extensive damage” to their home in Harker Heights about 3 p.m. Thursday.
“First-arriving units (found) moderate smoke showing, with flames visible through the front door in the kitchen,” according to a news release from Harker Heights. “A ‘fast attack’ was initiated, and the main body of fire was in the kitchen and was extinguished within three minutes of arrival.”
No injuries were reported to the two adults and two children who live at the house on Quail Hollow Road, according to the release.
“The Harker Heights Fire Department responded with one engine company, one quint company, two (medic) units and a battalion chief. One engine company from Killeen Fire Department was dispatched to the fire in accordance with our automatic-aid agreement.”
The fire was attributed to “the result of cooking,” the release shows.
It was the second residential fire reported in less than 24 hours in Harker Heights. On Wednesday about 10:30 p.m., a manufactured home was destroyed.
“Two Harker Heights residents were unharmed” in that fire, according to a news release.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the 1100 block of Indian Trail. No injuries were reported.
