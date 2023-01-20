Fire - burn

Four people were displaced after a fire caused “extensive damage” to their home in Harker Heights about 3 p.m. Thursday.

“First-arriving units (found) moderate smoke showing, with flames visible through the front door in the kitchen,” according to a news release from Harker Heights. “A ‘fast attack’ was initiated, and the main body of fire was in the kitchen and was extinguished within three minutes of arrival.”

