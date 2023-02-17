Four candidates filed for separate offices on Friday — the last day to do so before the May 6 elections.
David Michael Jones filed for mayor in Harker Heights, and Lan Carter and David Perry Jr. are running for Place 4 on the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees.
Also, Ernest Wilkerson filed for the Place 6 seat on the Central Texas College Board of Trustees.
The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for the city council and trustee races is May 6.
The filing period closed Friday, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Tuesday.
