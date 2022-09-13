LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Citing an inability to resolve differences with city staff members and Killeen Animal Shelter, four members of a city advisory committee tendered their resignations on Tuesday.

“When I was appointed to the committee, I was very happy thinking how I could help ... work to achieve a no-kill shelter status, because that has been our main goal,” Vice Chair Linda Marzi told the Killeen City Council during the public-comment period. “Well, that didn’t happen. “We tried so very, very hard to achieve this situation, but nothing was accomplished with the animal shelter and the city of Killeen.”

