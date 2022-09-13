Citing an inability to resolve differences with city staff members and Killeen Animal Shelter, four members of a city advisory committee tendered their resignations on Tuesday.
“When I was appointed to the committee, I was very happy thinking how I could help ... work to achieve a no-kill shelter status, because that has been our main goal,” Vice Chair Linda Marzi told the Killeen City Council during the public-comment period. “Well, that didn’t happen. “We tried so very, very hard to achieve this situation, but nothing was accomplished with the animal shelter and the city of Killeen.”
Marzi said she had been on the committee for six years.
“During these years, the committee members have suggested many excellent ideas for new programs to be accepted by the city and the animal shelter,” she said. “Unfortunately, none of our suggested programs were approved for implementation. The main program we have repeatedly suggested has been a well-organized and serious foster program, which would help cats, kittens, puppies, dogs and all different types of animals.”
According to data provided by the city to the Herald, 150 animals were euthanized in August.
“In 2022, there have been several months already where the kill rate was well over 100 animals per month,” Marzi said. “The shelter is always over capacity with dogs and cats, and that is when they kill for space. Committee members have felt that we were beating our heads against a brick wall, trying to help the shelter. If a well-founded, well-run functional foster program had been in place at the animal shelter, they would not have had to kill 983 animals-plus so far this year.”
Marzi and other committee members who resigned on Tuesday — Shirley Del Conte, Vicky Duke and Anca Neagu — were set to be reappointed following their nominations during a City Council workshop on Sept. 6. Their terms, along with those of Petra Cannon, Monique Brand, Sue Cummings and Janice Holladay, are set to expire on Sept. 30.
“Complaints that we have voiced have fallen on deaf ears,” Del Conte said. “The lack of transparency to this committee from the animal shelter has been and is still a roadblock. Last year, this committee was blamed for not working with city staff and shelter. This is not true. Meeting after meeting, this committee has offered helpful suggestions and solutions because we are, as reminded over and over, only an advisory committee.”
However, Del Conte said, the committee is mandated by the state to advise the shelter.
But it is “by design disregarded by city staff,” she said. “It seems easier to just euthanize. I believe there’s a special place in hell for those who choose to mistreat and even kill healthy animals while trying to justify what they do. I finally realized recently that nothing is every going to change.”
“This is a state-mandated committee, which is to help give advice to the animal shelter and city on issues that are of concerns (about) the shelter,” she said. “I have been on this committee since 2019. Since my appointment I have noticed and had concerns about the city taking any … suggestions that were made by “members. It has been very hard to try to help the shelter in ways that we as a committee could in order to help save more lives and to ultimately become a no-kill shelter.”
Neagu thanked council members for appointing her.
“It has been a very eye-opening experience, and I will treasure it forever,” she said. “I have learned a lot of things and gained valuable experience. Being active on a committee takes a lot of time, which I am no longer willing to dedicate. I came to realize that I am able to help animals in Bell County a lot more through my private rescue, Anca’s Ark.”
Holladay attempted to admonish city staff members before Mayor Debbie Nash-King cut her off.
“Do you want to be on the board?” the mayor said.
Holladay quickly responded and returned to her seat.
“I will stay on just because I think it will really annoy y’all.”
Those committee members nominated for appointment to the Animal Advisory Committee on Sept. 6 were approved, except for those who resigned on Tuesday.
