Four Killeen City Council members were sworn in after the official vote from the May 6 local election was counted at City Hall on Tuesday.
Later in the meeting, the council elected District 3 Councilwoman Nina Cobb as the new mayor pro tem, replacing Ken Wilkerson.
Incumbents Michael Boyd, Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez took their seats once again to start their second terms as council members. Each term lasts two years. Boyd ran unopposed.
New Councilman Joseph Solomon joined the council after defeating incumbent Riakos Adams earlier this month.
Because only three members were present — one short of a quorum necessary to conduct a meeting — Solomon was administered the oath of office early, giving the council four members in attendance.
Councilmen Ramon Alvarez, Jose Segarra and Ernest Wilkerson were not in attendance.
Gonzalez defeated challenger Gabriel Montalvo, 277-213, to retain the District 1 seat. Solomon defeated Adams in District 2, 503-230. Cobb defeated Patsy Bracey, 422-116, to keep the District 3 seat. City officials released the updated election numbers after canvassing the votes on Tuesday.
Many friends, family and local supporters crowded into the council chambers to celebrate each member taking the oath of office.
During the special meeting, the Killeen City Council also decided to choose the mayor pro tem for the upcoming term.
Solomon nominated Nina Cobb and after a few seconds of silence, Cobb seconded the motion. The council approved Cobb’s election 3-1, with Boyd in opposition.
