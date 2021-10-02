All kinds of dogs — big and small — splashed around the pool at the Killeen Family Aquatic Center at Lions Club Park Saturday during the annual Barktoberfest.
The annual event made its return to the swimming pool after a coronavirus-caused hiatus.
The event provides dog owners the opportunity to bring their four-legged friends to the pool to splash, bark and play with other dogs.
One such Killeen resident who has brought her dog to the event multiple times — and did again Saturday — was Abby Roberts, who brought her corgi. Roberts’ parents also brought their two corgis.
“They like the little kid area, because it’s corgi-shallow — corgi-friendly,” Roberts said Saturday.
Roberts said the dogs have taken to the idea of coming to the pool.
“They can do all kinds of stuff that normally in a deeper pool, they would feel a lot more uncomfortable with the depth,” she said. “But they like to do all the little slides, jump on those, play with dogs, play with the ball.”
Just outside the entrance of the pool area, several vendors set up shop, and there were contests, such as the biggest dog competition, which is what area Fort Hood soldier Dezmond Holman entered one of his dogs into.
“We just entered the biggest dog competition, and I got second (place),” Holman said of his cane corso.
He explained that he also has another dog, which is a giant schnauzer.
“I like it how they let all the dogs go in the water, and they have all the competitions and events,” Holman said.
He said Barktoberfest is an event he will definitely bring his dogs to again.
“I love bringing my dogs to events and stuff, because it lets them socialize with other dogs in other environments, so they’re better trained,” Holman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.