Central Texas Collage will be inviting the public to attend four free open house orientations based around message therapy.
Attendees will get the opportunity to learn more about the schools Licensed Massage Therapy program and what to expect if they want a degree in that field.
“They can basically expect to learn everything they want to know about our message therapy program; the classes that are involved, accreditation, the career opportunities that await them and those kind of things.“ said Bruce Vasbinder, from CTC community relations and marketing.
Two years ago the course was approved by Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board & the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission as a certified course to earn 28 college credits.
“Once they earn a certificate of completion, students are then eligible for either the State of Texas Massage Therapist Exam or the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Exam administered by the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards,” according to a CTC press release.
This field of work also averages at more than $49,000 in the state of Texas.
Attending one orientation is all people will need; they will be held at the CTC Department of Health Sciences, Central Texas College Drive, in classroom B203 on the second floor.
Class dates and times are listed below:
“We are happy to open our doors and invite folks to check out our massage therapy program and at the same time learn what they can about CTC and higher education opportunities here.” Vasbinder said regarding the orientations.
For more information on the open house orientations and to attend, call the Licensed Massage Therapy department at 254-526-1890.
