The Killeen Police Department is investigating a four-vehicle wreck on Fort Hood Street that left two people seriously injured.
Two of the drivers were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in serious condition, police said Friday.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday, KPD officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of South Fort Hood Sreet “in reference to a 911 call about crash,” police said Friday.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck pulling flatbed trailer had pulled on to southbound S. Fort Hood St, blocking, to back into a parking lot,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald Friday. “When a black Kia Sportage and a black Nissan Sentra both struck the trailer. A third vehicle, a black Mercedes, then struck the Nissan from behind.”
The driver of the Kia was air-lifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical conduction, police said. The driver of the Nissan was transported to Baylor Scott and White by EMS, according to police, in serious condition. The driver of the Mercedes, did not report any injuries.
“The traffic unit continues to investigate this crash and there is no additional information at this time,” police said.
