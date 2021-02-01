The Fort Hood Garrison Command announced on its Facebook page on Sunday that stop signs will be installed at a four-way intersection on post as a trial.
The signs are at 24th Street and Wainwright Drive and will be in place for the next 30 days to see if it will help with children walking to school, according to the Facebook page.
Physical training traffic will be affected for those who pass by that intersection. Soldiers are advised to give themselves additional time to make it to morning PT.
