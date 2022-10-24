Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Reports were unavailable from the Killeen Police Department at press time.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 90 block of Cove Terrace.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:05 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Carpenter Street.
Agency assist was reported at 8:34 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:31 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at noon Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft of property was reported at 12:53 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 3:06 Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A hindrance of apprehension/prosecution was reported at 3:06 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:34 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
An accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:01 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 11th Street.
An arrest for warrants for animal at large, no collar when required was reported at 7:51 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Park Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
A runaway was reported at 11:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
An assault, family violence was reported was reported 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault by threat was reported at 12:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Dewald Street and East Business Highway 190.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
A theft was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Craig Street.
An accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest for municipal warrants for driving with invalid license, expired registration, obstructed view through windshield was reported at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South 15th Street and South 19th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 2657.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:27 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Wrong, fictitious, altered, obscured insignia was reported at 4:38 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest assist for another agency for surety to release principal, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Republic Circle.
Theft was reported at 4:23 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway return was reported at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
An assault was reported at 5:59 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue D.
A welfare check was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East North Main Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest for driving while license invalid, safekeeping was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Memory Lane.
Injury to a child was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nola Ruth Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana was reported at 2:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:32 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Ramblewood Drive.
An arrest assist was reported at 12:33 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Knights Way.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cedar Oaks Lane.
Warrant service was reported at 9:35 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 1:13 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, expired driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:38 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
