Several Fourth of July events are happening throughout the area, beginning with Fort Cavazos’ Freedom Fest this Friday.
Freedom Fest is set to go from 4-10:30 p.m. Friday at Phantom Warrior Stadium near Clear Creek Road on Fort Cavazos.
Activities include children’s inflatables, beverage sales, food trucks plus a concert. Musical acts Tone Loc, Vanilla Ice and Bowling for Soup will be headlining the event.
The 30-minute fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are paid for by profits from the Fort Cavazos recycling program.
Freedom Fest is a free event and open to the public. Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
Freedom Fest is happening 11 days prior to the Fourth of July to give families time to celebrate at other festivals and/or travel for the holiday.
Killeen
The city of Killeen will hold its Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show on July 1 in downtown Killeen.
This event, which will last from 4 to 10 p.m. at 200 E. Avenue D, will feature live music food trucks, a Jeep Jam, kids activities, arts and craft vendors, and a large fireworks show, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The live music will feature four acts starting at 5:30 p.m.: rapper/hip hop artist J. Saenz, reggae artist Lady Shacklin, country artist Hayden Baker and ending with Killeen’s own Rose Short, who was a Season 17 finalist on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The fireworks will be shot from the Killeen Athletic Fields. The athletic fields and a portion of the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail (including parking lots and all ballfields) will be closed starting June 30 at 8 a.m. and reopening Sunday at 8 a.m. Mickey’s Dog Park and the Rotary Club Playground and parking lots will close Saturday at 8 a.m. and reopen Sunday at 8 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to watch from our downtown event. The fireworks show should be visible throughout the city.
Fireworks are prohibited within Killeen city limits without a permit. “Sparklers” and others that do not leave the ground are considered fireworks and are deemed illegal. Violation of these rules is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or jail.
Copperas Cove
Cove Life Church in Copperas Cove is hosting its third annual Fourth of July Celebration at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
This year’s event will cover two days, going from 3 to 10 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.
Live entertainers include Colin Stough, the second runner-up for this year’s “American Idol” TV show; Christian rock band Sanctus Real; Christian rock band We Are Messenger; Christian artist Jason Crabb; and worship leader and associate pastor Eddie James.
The July 3 events include carnival rides, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a car show and a drone show to conclude the evening.
The July 4 events include carnival rides, a 5K walk/run, a car show, inflateables, with a 25-minute fireworks show to conclude.
There are 27 food vendors and 23 market vendors.
Parking at the park costs $5 per carload, but all proceeds from parking fees will go right back into supporting other church initiatives, including youth programs.
Belton
Belton’s Fourth of July celebration starts this Saturday with a street party near the historic Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. Music starts at 5:30 p.m., the event will feature performances by Grupo Pression, Kenny Orts and No Chance, and the Leon River Band.
The annual PRCA Rodeo will be July 1-3 at the Bell County Expo Center, featuring top cowboys and cowgirls. The action starts at 7 each night.
A full day of fun is planned for Independence Day, starting with a patriotic program at the courthouse starting at 9 a.m.
The Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., following a route from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (10th Avenue and Main Street) to the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.
The High 5 Hot Dog Eating Contest, aka The Chowdown at High Noon, will be one of the featured events at the Festival on Nolan Creek, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park.
The band Sprung will take to the outdoor stage at 7 p.m. at Schoepf’s BBQ Backyard Party. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will follow the show.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.