Free and on tour: Killeen rap artist endures injustice, uses as opportunity

For a Killeen rap artist who was wrongfully incarcerated in Louisiana, it was an ordeal that he said changed him for the better. But he also is trying to clear his name and attempting to prevent such an experience from happening to others.
“I believe that everything I went through was necessary because it shaped me to become the man I am now,” said Averweone Holman, who is known to rap fans as Lil Hood. “It changed me. It strengthened me mentally and physically.”
Holman’s homecoming from a Louisiana jail in June of 2019 just happened to be right before his daughter’s birthday.
“It was a beautiful feeling to see her again because it really took a toll on her,” Holman said. “Since the day she was born, I’ve always been there. That was the longest time I’ve been away from her.”
The father of five described being back in Killeen as “surreal.”
“One moment I was in there and the next moment I was free,” Holman said.
Accusation to exoneration
Holman, along with New Orleans rap artist Mystikal, were arrested in 2017 after a woman accused them of abducting and raping her at a Shreveport casino the previous year.
On Dec. 17, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office dropped the rape and abduction charges against Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, after a second grand jury heard new evidence in the case and chose not to hand down any indictments.
Holman said that Mystikal’s exoneration was because evidence from the casino’s surveillance cameras contradicted the statement made by the alleged victim.
“A lot of lies were told that came to light,” he said. “I know that I did nothing wrong in this situation. People who know me already knew the allegations were false.”
Although they were co-defendants facing the same allegations, the resolutions of Lil Hood’s and Mystikal’s cases were different.
Mystikal spent almost a year and a half in jail before he posted a $3 million bond last year. Holman was unable to post a $3 million bond and his attorney’s attempts at a bond reduction were unsuccessful.
Last year, after spending more than 18 months in jail, Holman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and the rape and abduction charges were dropped. He will be on probation until 2023.
“I didn’t want to do it but I felt like I had no choice,” Holman said. “It took a toll on me to experience this injustice. It’s one thing to see something on TV, but to go through it ... I learned it was really real: They hold you in jail, skyrocket your bail and then you plead out because you just want to go home.”
Holman said that, at first, the Caddo Parish DA’s office would not accept the casino camera evidence, making him feel helpless.
“It was a terrible feeling,” he said. “Nobody could do anything to help me. I was just paralyzed by an unfair power structure. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anybody.”
How did he cope with such emotions?
“I have faith in a higher being, and I tried my best to stay positive,” he said. “I had family on the outside who were doing everything they could to encourage me.”
In addition to family, another person has been in Holman’s corner along the way.
Ray VanHoozer, a Killeen native, has been Holman’s agent since he stumbled upon “K-Town Anthem” on YouTube.
“Even though I didn’t really know anything about rap, I saw that the video had 298,000 views in 20 days, so knew he’d be gold,” VanHoozer said. “I just happened to meet one of the most gifted artists in the rap business.”
What started as a business relationship grew into a friendship. Years later, VanHoozer found himself in an advocate’s role.
“My full-time job was to get him free,” he said. “There was never a question in my mind that this was all B.S.; I just can’t believe how bad it got so quickly.”
VanHoozer said that the charges need to be dismissed against Holman because the charges were dropped against Mystikal.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office did not answer the Herald’s questions or request for comment this week.
Lil Hood’s journey
Holman, originally from East St. Louis, Illinois, later moved to Killeen, where, on March 21, 2009, his life took a turn.
“My friend, a soldier, was killed by a Killeen police officer,” Holman said.
Pfc. Jarvis Galloway, 20, a soldier with the 157th Quartermaster Company, was the driver of a vehicle used in an attempt to evade arrest, according to a Killeen Daily Herald story on March 24, 2009.
The officer was pinned and being dragged when he pulled his right arm free and fired at the driver, Galloway, killing him. Holman, then 18 years old, was one of the passengers in the vehicle. He and two other men in the vehicle faced charges in the incident. Holman was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
He worked through his emotions with “K-Town Anthem,” which went viral.
“That’s how I got my notoriety in the area,” he said. “From there, I just took off, expanding into different cities and states.”
Holman eventually met Mystikal and, in 2015, signed a deal with Mystikal’s Big Truck Records.
“We went on tour together in 2016 and that’s when everything stopped,” he said. “By 2017, we were both in jail.”
Holman said that he and Mystikal helped each other while incarcerated together and that their friendship continues.
“I’m about to sign another contract with him again in 2021,” he said.
As the days turned into months, Holman began writing his autobiography that will be published next year.
“It’s about my life, but I also attempt to expose not only the situation but the state officials who were involved,” he said. “I’m not going to bite my tongue on this.”
