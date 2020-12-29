Free and on tour: Killeen rap artist endures injustice, uses as opportunity

Lil Hood: A timeline of accusations

Oct., 22, 2016: An alleged abduction and rape incident at a casino in Shreveport, La., is reported to police.

Aug. 18, 2017: Averweone “Lil Hood” Holman is arrested and booked into Bell County Jail; he is extradited later in August to Louisiana.

Aug. 21, 2017: Michael Lawrence “Mystikal” Tyler turns himself in to the Caddo Correctional Center in Louisiana.

Sept. 26, 2017: Tyler and Holman each are indicted on felony rape and abduction charges.

Feb. 14, 2019: Tyler is released from the correctional center on $3 million bond after almost a year and a half of incarceration.

June, 2019: Holman is released from the Caddo Correctional Center, after more than a year and a half of incarceration in both Texas and Louisiana, after entering a plea of guilty to a lesser charge.

Dec. 17: Charges are dropped against Tyler by Caddo Parish DA’s Office after a second grand jury no-billed the case.

2023: Holman’s probation ends