In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove High School is hosting a car show in the parking lot of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center, near the Business 190 highway and 10th Avenue intersection in Copperas Cove.
The free car show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Registration for those bringing vehicles is $15 and begins and 8 a.m. Registration ends at 10 a.m.
All makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome.
Awards for several categories will be announced at 12:45 p.m.
Proceeds from the registration fees will go to local organizations that fight against child abuse.
There will also be an information table about child abuse at the car show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.