Coming this weekend is the 3rd Annual Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic in Harker Heights.
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
During the event, there will be free services that include sports physicals, vision and hearing screenings, dental screenings for uninsured children, along with services from community resources, according to a news release from Harker Heights city officials. The clinic is open to the public.
Whether sick or well, all are welcomed as long as minors are accompanied by an adult with immunizations records, driver’s licence or appropriate I.D.
Held at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail Drive, the main goal is to create a one-stop shop type of event, according to Destinee Henderson, Harker Heights healthy homes coordinator and crime victims’ advocate.
The clinic is being organized the Harker Heights Police Department’s Healthy Homes Division; Bell County Indigent Health, Baylor Scott and White and Feed My Sheep.
