HARKER HEIGHTS — Hosted at the Harker Heights Activity Center, the 3rd Annual Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic was a popular place to be Saturday.

The center was packed with numerous parents and children, as well as nurses and medical volunteers.

Nurse holds baby goat

Katie Moore, a Baylor University nursing student, holds a baby goat at the 3rd Annual Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic on Saturday.
Lions Club supporting the clinic

Virginia M., Diann P., and Marilyn W., members of the Killeen Lions Club, pose for a photo at the 3rd Annual Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic on Saturday.
