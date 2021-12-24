A Harker Heights restaurant will be providing a free Christmas Day meal for those looking for a bite to eat on the holiday.
Ma’s Place, 139 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, will provide a free Christmas dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
In Killeen, city officials will be offering bulk trash pick ups in the days ahead. And both Killeen and Copperas Cove will have tree recycling available. Details below:
Killeen
The city is offering free additional bulk pick up for Christmas-related waste Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. Items include packages from gifts and up to four additional bags of trash for the week following Christmas Day.
During bulk pick-up days, residents are asked to place garbage in plastic bags no larger than 33 gallons, or boxes no larger than eight cubic feet wide at the curbside at least four feet away from the roll-out container by 7 a.m. on your special collection day.
The city specified that this collection does not include bulky items such as furniture, tires, construction waste or appliances. A fee will be assessed for those items.
This year’s Christmas tree recycling event will be held Jan. 8 at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department, with support from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, will accept Christmas trees for recycling daily from Jan. 3 through 7, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the transfer station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116.
During this time, Copperas Cove residents may drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at no charge. Trees must have all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations removed.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will provide a free tree sapling to the first 30 residents who drop off their Christmas trees.
Residents may also leave their Christmas tree curbside for complimentary collection on their regularly scheduled brush collection day.
