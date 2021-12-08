Trees for Troops has donated hundreds of trees to be given away to Fort Hood soldiers on Friday.
Soldiers ranked E-1 to E-4 can pick up their free tree beginning at 8 a.m. Friday at the Fort Hood Stadium.
Soldiers ranked E-5 and above, and all Defense Department cardholders can pick up trees starting at 10 a.m. until trees are gone.
Everyone must present a valid military identification card at the time of pick-up.
“Please come prepared to load your own tree and bring tie down ropes or string,” Fort Hood officials said in a release.
Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation, provides free Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of many volunteers. For more information visit www.treesfortroops.org.
