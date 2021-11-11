The Greater Killeen Community Clinic, Seton Medical Center, Wellstone Health Partners and the Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting a free acute care clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
The clinic will be held inside of the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. No appointments are necessary. The clinic is only accepting walk-in patients.
Health care vendors and free services will be available.
Contact Healthy Homes inside the Harker Heights Police Department with questions.
