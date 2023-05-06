Free Comic Book Day presented by TCGPLAYER began Saturday in over 2300+ retailers worldwide.
Free Comic Book Day is an international annual event that supplies comic book lovers with all the comics they can get.
American Heroes Comics & Games, located in Killeen, was giving out five free comics per person. They have a variety of over 40 free comics to choose from, ranging from Marvel, DC, Punch Up!, Viz, and more.
Store manager Earl Daigle said Saturday that he had seen a good response. “Good, usually we have a large crowd early on,” he said.
Free Comic Book Day comes around once a year, so comics fans are advised to pick up their free comics while they can.
