Some of America’s Heroes Comics and Games’ comic selections are seen on display in 2013 in Killeen.

Free Comic Book Day — an international annual event that supplies comic book lovers with tales of super heroes, super villains and more — will be celebrated in Killeen on Saturday.

Comic book stores around the country will be taking part in the comic-book giveaway, which allows individuals to pick from a variety of free comics that are released every year.

