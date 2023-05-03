Free Comic Book Day — an international annual event that supplies comic book lovers with tales of super heroes, super villains and more — will be celebrated in Killeen on Saturday.
Comic book stores around the country will be taking part in the comic-book giveaway, which allows individuals to pick from a variety of free comics that are released every year.
This year, more than 40 comic-book titles are available to comic retailers. A few of the comic publishers that will be releasing free books for Saturday include Marvel, TOKYOPOP, BOOM! Studios, Archie Comics and more.
Book Stan on North Fort Hood in Killeen will be participating in the international event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“The variety of comics you get to pick from is huge; we also have a selection of past years’ books that we saved just to make ours unique,” said Terry Stanley, owner of Book Stan.
It will be Book Stan’s 12th year participating in the annual event.
Another Killeen comic book store, America’s Heroes Comics & Games on Stan Schlueter Loop, will also be participating in the event, This will be the store’s 17th year joining in on the fun.
“We will have a local artist set up at the store, some cosplayers throughout the day and sales on merchandise all day,” Earl Daigle, general manager of America’s Heroes, said in an email to the Herald.
Daigle said his favorite part of the event is seeing new readers come into the store.
“Come in and interact with our guests and staff, check out the store, grab some Free Comic Book Day comics and most importantly, have fun.” Daigle said.
The free comics in each store should be color-coded with the “Free Comic Book Day” logo based on the appropriate reader ages.
A green logo is for everyone-all ages, blue logos are for teens-plus, and red represents mature audiences (18 and up).
Free Comic Book Day is always the first Saturday in May.
The month of May is also known as Gaming Month, and to celebrate the month of gaming, Free Comic Book Day released special edition comics that feature popular video game franchises. There will be free comics based on “Animal Crossing,” “Street Fighter 6” and other games.
To learn more about the featured comics, event essentials and shops near you participating in the event go to www.freecomicbookday.com
