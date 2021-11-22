Texas A&M University-Central Texas is hosting a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Tuesday at the Bill Yowell Conference Center, 1001 Leadership Place, in Killeen.
The clinic is an opportunity for any person, ages 5 and up, to obtain a free Pfizer-brand COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster shots are also available for qualifying individuals.
According to Shawn Kelley, the manager of facilities, safety and support services for the campus, Dr. Amy Mersiovsky will be the event’s provider for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
Additionally, Nolan Middle School, in partnership with the city of Killeen, is hosting a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Tuesday at 1600 Warriors Path Road, Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.