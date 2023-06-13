HARKER HEIGHTS — Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Flag Day celebration on Wednesday evening.
The celebration will be held at Carl Levin Park at 400 Miller’s Crossing from 6 to 8 p.m., and will include a flag retirement station to destroy flags in a dignified way.
The celebration will have live music from the 1st Cav Rock Band, food and vendors for attendees to shop through.
“We are very excited to be attending, we are very PROUD of the American Flag and what it stands for.” Steven Rossler, owner of Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue, wrote to the Herald Tuesday. “This will be our first year to serve at this event.”
National Flag Day in the U.S. is a day honoring the national flag. The holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. June 14 is also the Army’s birthday.
Harker Heights officials are encouraging attendees to wear patriotic attire along with bringing their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own old and worn flags to the park so they can participate in the flag retirement.
