AdventHealth-Central Texas is encouraging residents to receive their flu shot with a free community flu clinic in Killeen next week.
The clinic will take place on Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. behind AdventHealth in the Surgery Center parking lot, 2207 S Clear Creek Rd Suite 203 in Killeen, according to a news release Thursday. Health professionals will be administering the vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Anyone 6 months of age or older can get vaccinated, according to the hospital.
Those at higher risk for flu complications, including seniors over 65 years, pregnant women, children under 5 years of age and people with certain health conditions, are especially encouraged to get vaccinated.
People may be able to pass the flu to someone else before experiencing any symptoms, according to the hospital.
For additional information about the drive-thru flu clinic, interested parties may call AdventHealth’s wellness office at 254-519-8202.
