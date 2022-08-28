For those interested in claiming a furry companion without paying an adoption fee, a free-adoption event is going on until close of business Wednesday at the Killeen Animal Shelter.
On Sunday, several families were able to visit the local shelter to look, pet and possibly adopt a new family member. The cat room was busy with a lot of purring going on. Rolando Williams, 7, and his mom found an adorable kitten to take home.
“His name is Stony,” Rolando said. “Because of his grey spots that look like stones.”
Spc. Jacob Ponziani and his wife Reba were considering a tawny pit bull named Luther and were taking time alone with him in one of the holding pens outside.
“We’re just not sure,” said Jacob Ponziani who will deploy from Fort Hood in two days.
“But he sure is good-looking,” Reba Ponziani said. “And, a very well-trained 3 year old.”
Some of the animals currently housed at the shelter are surrenders from families who gave up their pets. Some others are rescues and strays. Officials said they had assisted with about a dozen adoptions since the “free” event began Aug. 26.
The Jarrett family of Harker Heights adopted a young Australian Cattle Dog named Mickey on Sunday. Daughter Kenzi was tasked with the care and feeding of the new housemate. The entire family loaded their new four-legged friend up for the ride home. The whole family had smiles when they left the shelter, even Mickey.
For additional information about the free adoption event, visit the City of Killeen website or call (254) 526-4455. The shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Dr.
