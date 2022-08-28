For those interested in claiming a furry companion without paying an adoption fee, a free-adoption event is going on until close of business Wednesday at the Killeen Animal Shelter.

On Sunday, several families were able to visit the local shelter to look, pet and possibly adopt a new family member. The cat room was busy with a lot of purring going on. Rolando Williams, 7, and his mom found an adorable kitten to take home.

