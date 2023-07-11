HARKER HEIGHTS — Early mornings in Carl Levin Park are the best time to garden with free classes for beginning gardeners to learn about planting and cultivating a backyard garden with free tips and tricks.

Classes are hosted by Harker Heights Parks and Recreation and begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays through July. The park is located at 400 Miller’s Crossing.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

