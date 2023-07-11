HARKER HEIGHTS — Early mornings in Carl Levin Park are the best time to garden with free classes for beginning gardeners to learn about planting and cultivating a backyard garden with free tips and tricks.
Classes are hosted by Harker Heights Parks and Recreation and begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays through July. The park is located at 400 Miller’s Crossing.
Jo Tye is a volunteer with the program and provides helpful information about amending the soil, when and where to water and how to maintain healthy soil and plants.
“It’s important that you begin with a good base soil in order to have healthy plants and a good harvest,” sayd Tye.
The class meets at the Community Garden area at the Park and anyone can come and get answers to gardening questions and help starting and maintaining a garden.
“And, I wouldn’t mind help watering or weeding a plot or two, when necessary,” Tye said.
This class is free and open to the public. Go to bit.ly/42WNCnM to pre-register.
