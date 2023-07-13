Local military families are invited to pick up free toys for their children at a Fort Cavazos event later this month.
The free Santa’s Workshop event is being held at “The Great Place,” where volunteers will be hosting families for Christmas in July.
“We host Christmas in July to provide an opportunity to reach those new families by handing out donated toys; each child will receive one toy and Santa Claus will be there!” Kismet Canady, publicity chair Santa’s Workshop at The Great Place, wrote to the Herald on Wednesday.
Santa’s workshop will take place next to the Clear Creak Commissary, at Building 50001, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 27.
There will be only a limited amount of gifts so it will be first come, first serve for military families, with one toy going to each child, according to organizers.
Santa’s Workshop is an nonprofit organization that serves military families every year by handing out over 1,200 toys and Christmas decor at each event. It started in 1998 and since then the organization has had donations worth hundreds of thousands in dollars to host these workshops.
Toys usually donated to the cause are accepted all year long, every year they have an inventory that consists of more than 100,000 toys, 3,600 books and 3,600 games, according to the Santa’s Workshop website.
Each child will be receiving one gift with no price limit and the workshop will continue until all gifts run out. A military ID is needed but no registration is required.
“We partner with other Fort Cavazos organizations to provide information to our families about services available to them. Santa’s Workshop will have information about applications and our services,” Canady said.
