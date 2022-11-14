Two annual Thanksgiving feasts are set to happen within the week, and another is set to happen in December.
On Thursday, the 25th annual Feast of Sharing in Copperas Cove will return to its normal dine-in format. For the past two years, the meals had been prepared for a drive-thru format.
Thursday’s dinner at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, will be dine-in only.
The free Thanksgiving dinner goes from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include turkey and “all the trimmings,” according to a release from the city.
In Harker Heights, the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, will host the fourth annual Give Thanks and Share Your Blessings meal from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Finally, the 15th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing meal will be from 3:30-8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. H-E-B holds more than 30 dinners every year across Texas and Mexico, between November and December.
