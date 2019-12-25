Christmas Meal

Volunteer Jeff Ness (red shirt) adds gravy to a plate as he and other volunteers help with the annual Christmas meal at Henderson's Restaurant in Killeen on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Henderson’s Family Restaurant, 415 E. Ave. A in Killeen, is offering a free meal to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

This is the 23rd year the restaurant has been doing the meal.

