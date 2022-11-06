This Veterans Day, to honor those that have served, there are a number of restaurants offering free or discounted meals and redeemable offers. Retail stores and other businesses will also offer discounts on goods and services.
Most offers require a valid military ID, or other proof of military service, in order to be redeemed. Because many of these deals are offered from nationwide chains, it’s also recommended to confirm beforehand that your location of choice is participating in this year’s offers.
Meal deals
At Applebee’s, active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard members can receive a free meal from a special set menu, including seven different entrée choices, when dining in Nov. 11. Military guests will also receive a $5 Bounce Back Card for dine-in, to-go, or delivery to be redeemed within three-weeks from the time of receipt.
Killeen’s Bubba’s 33 will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition of providing a free lunch from a limited menu, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11. For those unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute raincheck vouchers on Veterans Day, good through May 30, 2023.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will offer a free meal from a select menu for current and former military members Nov. 11. This offer is available for dine-in only.
Bombshells Restaurant and Bar will provide a free entrée for veterans at all 12 locations in Texas on Nov. 11. Other items will have a 20% discount. Families accompanying veterans, as well as active-duty service members and accompanying families, will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items.
California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free non-alcoholic beverage and choice of one entrée from a special menu on Nov. 11.
Charleys Philly Steaks will offer free fries for veterans and active-duty military members in-store with no purchase necessary Nov. 11. Charleys’ locations on military bases like Fort Hood will offer free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.
Chili’s will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. The deal is available for dine-in only.
Cicis Pizza is offering a free adult buffet to active and retired military personnel on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in only and does not include a drink.
Cracker Barrel will offer veterans a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on Nov. 11.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a free pulled pork sandwich for every active duty or retired military member on Nov. 11. This offer is valid in-store, and online or in-app for carryout with the code: VETFREE.
Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering veterans and active-duty military a free hot or iced coffee of any size with an in-store purchase Nov. 11.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is offering a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through Nov. 30 to veterans and active military personnel who visit on Nov. 11.
Golden Corral will host a Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. to close Nov. 14 and will include a free meal when dining in.
Hooters will offer a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and veterans with the purchase of a beverage on Nov. 11. This offer is available for dine-in only.
IHOP will be offering a free stack of red, white, and blue pancakes to active-duty military and veterans from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
The Kolache Factory will offer veterans and active-duty military a free kolache and a cup of coffee from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.
Logan’s Roadhouse will offer a free meal from a special menu to veterans and active-duty military personnel from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is offering veterans and active-duty military the first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free Nov. 11.
Outback Steakhouse provides a 10% discount off veterans and active-duty military members’ checks every day.
Peet’s Coffee will offer active-duty military, Reserves, National Guard, veterans, and military spouses a complimentary drip coffee or tea all day on Nov. 11.
Pilot Flying J Travel Centers will offer a free meal for veterans through a special offer in the app on Nov. 11.
Pluckers will offer veterans and active-duty military a free meal (entree, side, and non-alcoholic beverage) Nov. 11.
Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double meal to veterans and active-duty military when dining in on Nov. 11. The burger also comes with free refills of bottomless steak fries.
Red Lobster is offering veterans, active-duty military, and Reserves a free meal, including Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. The offer is only available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 11.
Starbucks will offer a free tall, hot or iced brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military members, and military spouses on Nov. 11.
Texas Roadhouse will offer veterans and active-duty military a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. These vouchers can be redeemed for a free meal from a select menu for dine-in or carry-out and can be used until May 30, 2023.
TravelCenters of America is offering active-duty military and veterans a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner at a participating full- or quick-serve restaurant on Nov. 11.
7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes convenience stores are offering a free 100% all-beef hot dog for veterans. This deal is available Nov. 11 both in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
Retail Discounts
Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer a 10% discount on an online or in-store purchase now through Nov. 13 for active-duty service members and veterans.
Dollar General will offer veterans, active-duty military, National Guard, Reserve, and their immediate family members a 20% discount Nov. 10- 13 on qualifying, in-store purchases.
Goodyear Auto Service Center will offer free Car Care Checks, plus an additional 10% off tires and services for active-duty military and veterans. Appointments can be scheduled between Nov. 10- 14 and services can be redeemed through Nov. 17.
Great Clips will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit on Nov. 11. Non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day can also receive a free haircut card to give to an active-duty service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 to Dec. 9.
Kohl’s will offer veterans, active and former military personnel, and their families 30% off in-store purchases from Nov. 11- 13.
Murdoch’s extends the following in-store discount to veterans and active-duty troops from Nov. 9-11: 15% off most everything in-store; take an additional 15% off clearance clothing and footwear; up to 10% off select sporting goods items.
Office Depot and OfficeMax will offer veterans, active-duty military personnel, Reservists, and their dependents 25% off qualifying purchases from Nov. 11- 13. This offer is valid in-store only and requires a coupon, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3T6uSxs.
Sport Clips will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members Nov. 11.
Target is offering a 10% discount from Oct. 30 through No. 12 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to online and in-store purchases.
Tractor Supply Company will offer a 15% discount to active-duty military, veterans and their dependents on Nov. 11.
The Vitamin Shoppe will offer a 25% discount on any in-store purchase from Nov. 10- 13, for veterans.
Walgreens will offer a 20% discount off regularly priced, eligible items from Nov. 11- 14 for veterans, active-duty military, and their families.
