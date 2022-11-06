Community graphic

This Veterans Day, to honor those that have served, there are a number of restaurants offering free or discounted meals and redeemable offers. Retail stores and other businesses will also offer discounts on goods and services.

Most offers require a valid military ID, or other proof of military service, in order to be redeemed. Because many of these deals are offered from nationwide chains, it’s also recommended to confirm beforehand that your location of choice is participating in this year’s offers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.