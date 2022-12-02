Concert

Members of the Bell County Youth Orchestra perform in May 2022 during a spring concert. The youth orchestra is open to school-age kids from K-12 throughout Bell County.

 Screen Image

A few dozen school-age students from throughout Bell County, including from Belton and Temple, are set to entertain area residents during a free orchestra concert Sunday.

The students are part of the newly formed Bell County Youth Orchestra, headed by James Clarkson, a former assistant orchestra director with Killeen Independent School District.

