A few dozen school-age students from throughout Bell County, including from Belton and Temple, are set to entertain area residents during a free orchestra concert Sunday.
The students are part of the newly formed Bell County Youth Orchestra, headed by James Clarkson, a former assistant orchestra director with Killeen Independent School District.
The concert, which will be a mix of classically-oriented, American-oriented and holiday music, will feature two guest soloists: Lana Irom and Karli Dawson.
The final selection of the show will also be a “Christmas sing-along,” where audience members will be encouraged to sing with the music.
Sunday’s concert is in two parts: 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Lifeway Fellowship, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
The orchestra’s “Rising Stars” (kindergarten through eighth graders) will perform at 3:30 p.m. The “Cabaletta and Philharmonic” group (ninth through 12th graders) will perform at 5:30 p.m.
Though the concert is free, Clarkson said the organization will be accepting donations. Money raised from donations will go toward a scholarship fund for students’ families unable to pay membership dues. Clarkson said he has a dream one day to also have the orchestra perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City.
“My heart’s desire was always to be in a position to do a youth community orchestra,” Clarkson said, adding that the orchestra gives children options.
