The City of Killeen Animal Services Department has partnered with Petco Love and the Bissell Pet Foundation to provide free vaccines for cats and dogs Sunday in Killeen.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, according to a city news release.
“Vaccines distributed through the partnership will be the DAPPv Canine, HCP Feline vaccines, as well as rabies vaccinations, all at no cost,” according to the release. “Killeen residency is not required to participate.”
These vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and pets must be on a leash or in a pet safe carrier, officials said.
The Killeen Animal Shelter will be closed on Sunday to allow staff to work at the vaccination clinic. Animal-related emergencies should be reported to the Police Department at 254-501-8830. The shelter will resume normal business hours on Monday.
For more info, visit killeentexas.gov/Animals.
