Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is partnering with the city of Copperas Cove to host Texas Recycles Day, a community recycling and shred day, from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15.
During that time, all are welcome to go to the Solid Waste Transfer Station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, to discard unwanted papers for complimentary shredding. Laptops, cellphones, hard drives, external drives, thumb drives, floppy disks, compacts discs, cardboard, paper and plastics No. 1-7 can also be discarded.
Shredding and recycling is free.
