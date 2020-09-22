Senior citizens are invited to the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, for free root beer floats Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To assure the safety of participants, seniors will stay in their vehicles for curb side delivery, according to a city of Killeen news release. Staff will prepare floats in one-time use containers and deliver them wearing masks and gloves.
Killeen senior centers remain closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 situation. Reopening plans will be announced when determined. More information about Killeen senior centers and programs is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Seniors.
