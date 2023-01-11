Homeschool science

Retired teacher Jayne Doxsey explains Newton's Laws to her home-school science class at Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights.

 By Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald Staff Writer

Home-schooled students with an interest in science can learn anything from Newton’s Laws to engineering a bridge made from drinking straws.

These interesting and informative classes are held at Educational Outfitters, 400 E. Central Texas Expressway, twice a month by retired school teacher Jayne Doxsey who has a love for science and children. Doxsey prepares lesson plans which fulfill curriculum requirements for home-schooled students and provide families a welcome break away from their everyday environment. Educational Outfitters, a retail store in Harker Heights, provides the classroom space and partners with Doxsey to offer these creative classes at no cost to students.

