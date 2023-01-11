Home-schooled students with an interest in science can learn anything from Newton’s Laws to engineering a bridge made from drinking straws.
These interesting and informative classes are held at Educational Outfitters, 400 E. Central Texas Expressway, twice a month by retired school teacher Jayne Doxsey who has a love for science and children. Doxsey prepares lesson plans which fulfill curriculum requirements for home-schooled students and provide families a welcome break away from their everyday environment. Educational Outfitters, a retail store in Harker Heights, provides the classroom space and partners with Doxsey to offer these creative classes at no cost to students.
“We will be following the engineering design process to create a new bridge that is not only strong but artistically creative and unique,” Doxsey said in a statement about the classes.
The bridge building class is scheduled in two sessions, for two days, Jan. 25-26. Families may register students ages 5-7 for class from 10-10:45 a.m. on either day. Students ages 8-12 may register for class from 11-11:45 on either day.
A parent or guardian must be in attendance for student safety. Parents of students ages 5-7 are asked to remain with their children to assist in instruction, as there will be a lot of designing, cutting and taping.
Because space is limited, organizers ask that other arrangements be made for nonparticipating students.
“For any students keeping a science notebook for home school lessons, example pages and anchor charts for this lesson will be provided to enhance their studies,” Doxsey said.
Although already full, Doxsey is teaching a Science Safety and Tools class Wednesday and Thursday this week. In this class, students will identify characteristics that are common to all scientists, review safety procedures and experiment with lab equipment like safety goggles, hand lenses, eye droppers and magnets.
The spring schedule of additional classes are as follows:
Feb, 8-9: Light and Sound Energy (repeat session from last semester)
Feb. 22-23: Newton’s Laws (repeat session from last semester)
March 29-30: STEM/STEAM Challenge (new session, specific topic will be announced later)
Registration for most classes is limited to 12 students per session and must be done online at www.facebook.com/EdOutfitters, using the Signup Genius link.
