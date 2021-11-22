A free Thanksgiving dinner will be offered to residents at Shoemaker High School Tuesday.
The B.O.S.S. Mentor Program will host its 3rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoemaker High School cafeteria, 3302 Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
The event is free and open to all residents regardless of affiliation with the school.
To learn more about the group or donate visit https://www.facebook.com/bossshs.
