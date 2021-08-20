A free to-go spaghetti dinner will be served to the homeless and less fortunate in Killeen on 5 p.m. Saturday.
The meal is presented by Pastor Byron Sago through the Blessings on the Block outreach program and Light of Hope Fellowship Ministries.
Graduates and students of CTC’s culinary arts program will provide the meal.
The meal will be served in the parking lot at 416 N. 12th St. in Killeen.
