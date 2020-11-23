Local radio show “KISS Community Connections 103.1” and the Bell County Child Welfare Board gave away 100 gift cards for turkeys to local residents at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in Killeen on Monday afternoon.
Phyllis Jones, host of “KISS Community Connections 103.1.” said she partnered with other organizations to do the giveaway.
“I am the secretary of the Bell County Child Welfare Board and we are feeding kinship families," Jones said. "We made sure they got their food first and then anyone else who showed up.”
Unlike foster families who get stipends for foster care, kinship families use their own resources as means of providing for their families and they are made up of relatives or brothers and sisters.
The kinship families who showed up also got food and a turkey as part of the event.
“We are trying to provide for our kinship families,” said David Woodberry, president of the Bell County Child Welfare Board. “We try to supplement on some of the things that they may need so we focus on those guys to make sure they have Thanksgiving, Christmas support because they have less resources to take care of their families because they don’t have the funds for it. ”
