UPDATE 2:17 p.m.: There are approximately 50 turkeys and hams left.
Anyone needing a turkey or ham for Thanksgiving can pick one up for free today at Ava's Caribbean Restaurant, 2901 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 300.
A group of local business owners began the turkey giveaway last year and have continued it this year as a way to bless those who may need one of the traditional holiday staples.
Approximately 100 turkeys and hams were still available for anyone, as of 12:30 p.m. today. The items will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
