Urban Power Connections will be hosting a free event Saturday for children seeking to be entrepreneurs in the Killeen area.
“Becoming a Youthpreneur Workshop” will take places at Rancier Middle School, 3301 Hilliard Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 4:46 pm
Children and their parents are welcomed to attend.
“Our vision is to introduce youth, ages 5-18, to the making of business,” said Dee Dee Jose, organizer of the event. “During this workshop, students and their parents, will learn business planning, marketing, branding, vendor booth setup and so much more.”
The event will also include door prizes, youth break-out sessions, refreshments and young speakers who already have their own businesses.
To register early go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/633716542237.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
