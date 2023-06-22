Summer holiday events continue on this weekend with plenty to do for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area. Whether you’re looking for live music, family-friendly events, or outdoor activities, there is sure to be something you’ll want to add to the schedule.
June 23
Fort Cavazos’s annual Freedom Fest will be from 4 to 10 p.m. at Phantom Warrior Stadium at Fort Cavazos. There will be fireworks, family fun, food, and live music performances by Bowling for Soup, Vanilla Ice, and Tone Loc. This event is free and open to the public. Visitors will be required to obtain an installation pass at the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
The Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series will feature live music by Ethan Smith and the Dirt Road Rebellion from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave., Temple. Go to www.templeparks.com/hotsummersounds to learn more.
The Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Athletic Complex Softball Field, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. There will be a free showing of “Lightyear.”
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Brady Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight June 23. Cover is $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 24. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23, Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m.June 25.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host The Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Ben McPeak and Ray Nicoleat noon. This event is free. There will also be a fundraiser event for the Clements Boys and Girls Club, Belton Tiger Athletic Booster, and Lake Belton Bronco Athletic Booster Club with live music by Fresh Horses: The Garth Brooks Experience and Michael and Angela Mahler. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Denver Williams at 7 p.m. June 23, and Lilly Milford at 10 a.m. and then Everett Wren at 7 p.m. June 24.
June 24
The Jackrabbit 5K, 10K, and 1-Mile Run will be at 8 a.m. at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Cost is $25 for the 1-Mile run and $50 for the 5K and 10K run. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/JackrabbitRun4Hope to register.
The Killeen Noon Lions Club will host a Book Exchange Fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. at Words Unite Bookstore, 5100 Trimmier Road, Killeen. Attendees can bring a book, exchange a book, buy a book, or make a donation.
FoxDog, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will host its inaugural Y’all Means All Pride Festival from 2 to 10 p.m.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host “Ready, Set, Go! Kindergarten Readiness” at 11 a.m. for kids ages 3 to 6, Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m., and Maker Space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off Belton’s weeklong Fourth of July Celebration with the Downtown Street Party at 5:30 p.m. in the Downtown Belton area. There will be local live music, food trucks, craft beer and wine, and more at this free, family-friendly event. The main stage will be located in front of the Historic Bell County Courthouse.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Ryan Kuntzat 2 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by Scratch 3 at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
American Legion Post 223 Canteen, 208 S. Park St. in Killeen, will host Greg Showman and The Back Creek Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
June 25
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host its Hula in the Summer event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be water activities, Tahitian dancers, a dunk tank, live music, and more at this free event.
The Ultimate Princess Tea Party will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. There will be brunch, crafts, meet and greets, tea, and more. Tickets range from $75 to $115. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yvwbz99b to register in advance.
June 26
The Special Needs and Siblings Splash Pad Play Date will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Liberty Village Splash Pad, 48000 Washington St., Fort Cavazos. This event is free and open to DoD cardholders.
Upcoming Events
The Killeen ISD Love of Learning Literacy Club will be from 9 to 10 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. July 5- 8 at Iduma Elementary School, and from 9 to 10 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. July 12- 15 at Brookhaven Elementary School. This free event is for children ages 3 and 4 that are not yet enrolled in school and will feature story times, crafts, at-home learning strategies, and more. Go to https://tinyurl.com/mu9pnm27 to register.
The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is happening now through July 20 at 501 S. Main St. There will be weekly performances, teen programs, story times, and more during this time. Online registration will open on June 1. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for more information or call 254-547-3826.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5- 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
The Central Texas College Explore STEM Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 10- 14 for students ages 14 to 22 with disabilities. Go to www.ctcd.edu/ce for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp is happening weekly through Aug. 11. Registration is open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos” from June 30 to Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
