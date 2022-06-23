Fort Hood’s annual Freedom Fest is set from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday at Hood Stadium, located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange. The June 24 celebration date has raised a few eyebrows, and is believed to be the earliest ever for the annual Fourth of July celebration at Fort Hood.
Activities are free and open to the public. They include children’s inflatables, beverage sales, food trucks plus a Zoo Imagination station. Singer and ‘The Voice’ season three winner Cassadee Pope will start the evening off with rock band X Ambassadors headlining the event.
The 30-minute fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are paid by profits from the Fort Hood recycling program.
An early decision
In a social media post late Wednesday, Fort Hood’s garrison commander went into detail explaining why Fort Hood choose to celebrate July Fourth 10 days before the holiday.
“We are holding our Freedom Fest earlier this year because over 75 percent of our Military Families live in the cities, towns, and villages that surround Fort Hood,” said Col. Chad R. Foster. “This year, we want our soldiers to enjoy the community celebrations being held with their families. Also, when we conduct our Freedom Fest, nearly 500 individuals from across Fort Hood work in various capacities to make the event happen. This means that while others are celebrating the Independence Day holiday, they would be working. Having Freedom Fest on June 24th supports these goals.”
On Thursday, Fort Hood public affairs clarified the decision to hold the event on June 24 this year was a Fort Hood “command group” decision.
Fort Hood spokesman Montgomery Campbell said Thursday he did not know when Fort Hood’s July 4, 2023, celebration would be.
The view from CTC
Central Texas College announced in a news release Wednesday that the public is invited to the Killeen campus to view the Fort Hood fireworks display.
“Designated parking areas and pedestrian areas will be marked for viewing the fireworks and must be obeyed,” the release said.
“Those watching from their cars should tune their radios to the public radio station KNCT-FM 91.3, for a musical simulcast of the fireworks display.”
The news release said CTC policies must be followed, which include no alcohol, weapons, fireworks, open flames or any other illegal items on campus.
Fires and warnings
Fort Hood officials said the wildfires that started last week on base are still burning and are 95% contained as of Thursday.
Although Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a Drought Disaster Declaration for all of Bell County on Wednesday, the Freedom Fest celebration on Fort Hood Friday night will still go on.
The declaration bans the sale or use of fireworks for Bell County unless a permit is obtained, which is mostly limited to public events, Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood Garrison spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday. Although Fort Hood is a federal entity and not within the jurisdiction of the judge’s order, the intent of the declaration is for all to use extreme caution if hosting a fireworks event which Fort Hood will do.
“Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services is taking definitive steps to ensure that the fireworks display at our Freedom Fest held June 24 is a safe event for the community to enjoy,” Rheinlander said. “Due to the dry conditions, the DES is working with our local community fire departments to have preventative fire coverage during the display.”
The Killeen and Copperas Cove Fire Departments will provide fire crew coverage Interstate 14.
“Prior to conducting the fireworks show at the Freedom Fest, Fort Hood officials will consider all contributing factors including outside temperatures, wind direction and humidity levels to determine it is safe to proceed,” Rheinlander said.
Shuttles
On-post shuttles will be running approximately every 15 minutes from 4 to 11 p.m. All individuals utilizing the bus service under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For a list of shuttle stops, go to Fort Hood’s Family and MWR Web site at https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/freedom-fest/5597274/69292.
Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID. Shuttle stops will be located at:
Building 49010 — Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center
Building 50001 — Clear Creek Commissary
Building 50012 — Community Events and Bingo Center
Freedom Fest schedule
4 p.m. Gates open and food and beverage sales open
4-5 p.m. DJ music
5-6 p.m. 1st Cavalry Division Band
6-6:05 p.m. Commanding general’s welcoming remarks
6:05-6:30 p.m. 1 CD Band
6:30-7 p.m. DJ music
7-7:45 p.m. Cassadee Pope
7:45-8:15 p.m. DJ music, gift presentation
8:15-9:30 p.m. X-Ambassadors perform
9:30-10 p.m. Fireworks display, presented by Fort Hood Recycle
Permitted Items include:
Strollers
Coolers (will be searched)
Backpacks no larger than 12 x 20 (will be searched)
Camelbacks (will be searched)
Umbrellas
Blankets
Lawn chairs
Small wagons
Cameras
Video recorder/camcorders
Service animals (guide dogs, etc..)
Prohibited Items:
Explosive weapons
Firearms
Edged weapons (knives, swords, daggers, etc)
Clubs
Brass knuckles
Glass containers (except baby bottles)
Pets
Alcohol
Fireworks
Pop-up/canopy tents
Rucksacks
Recreation Vehicles (RVs)
Camper Trailers
Grills (cooking)
For more information, visit Fort Hood’s Family and MWR Web site at hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/freedom-fest/5597274/69292.
According to a City of Killeen news release, the city is planning its first Independence Day celebration and fireworks show hosted by the city in decades for July 2 in downtown Killeen. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at East Avenue D and Gray Street, and will feature live music highlighted by country singer IMAJ and Roland & The Roots Riddim, a rock reggae band, arts and craft vendors and food trucks.
Currently, Coryell County does not have a ban on fireworks in place, although county officials stressed that residents should remain cautious in their use due to excessive heat.
Copperas Cove is currently scheduled to have only its second fireworks show and celebration on July 4. The celebration is sponsored by Cove Life Church and will be held at Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, from noon to 10:30 p.m.
