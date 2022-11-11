Hail was confirmed to have hit the Killeen area Friday morning as cold weather mixed with storm conditions generates hailstones.
Thunderstorms rolled through the area along Interstate 14, bringing with it approximately a quarter-inch of rainfall, light showers and heavy lightning strikes within city limits. Fast winds around 15 miles per hour drove temperatures down from the approximate high of 46 degrees to the upper 30s due to wind chill.
The inclement weather also resulted in a canceled Veterans Day Parade in Killeen. It was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in downtown Killeen.
The strong cold front which hit the area on Friday is now projected to drive Saturday’s low to just below freezing. The National Weather Service now predicts a nightly low of 31 degrees, which may drop into the upper 20s with wind chill.
Chances of thunderstorms persisted into Friday night before the weather is expected clear on Saturday. Heavy winds are expected to continue into Saturday, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Dunn maintained his position that Monday’s weather conditions aren’t right for snow, and that residents should continue to expect rain.
From Saturday through Thursday, the National Weather Service continues to project weekly highs around 50 to 55 degrees. Nightly lows for the same time period are expected to reach 31 degrees on Saturday, before climbing back up to 43 degrees on Sunday. Nighttime temperatures are then expected to drop to 39 degrees on Monday and then to 34 degrees through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.