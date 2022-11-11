Rain

Rainwater flows over a parking lot in central Killeen on Friday morning.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

Hail was confirmed to have hit the Killeen area Friday morning as cold weather mixed with storm conditions generates hailstones.

Thunderstorms rolled through the area along Interstate 14, bringing with it approximately a quarter-inch of rainfall, light showers and heavy lightning strikes within city limits. Fast winds around 15 miles per hour drove temperatures down from the approximate high of 46 degrees to the upper 30s due to wind chill.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.