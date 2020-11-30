Freeze warning expected for Monday night

A freeze watch is set for Monday night into Tuesday for Bell County.
Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said by telephone on Sunday that low temperatures in the mid 20 degree range are expected for today, and the freeze watch will likely be upgraded to a freeze warning by early afternoon today.
“It will probably be coldest for the next few days,” Prater said, adding that lows will likely be in the 20s and 30s.
Prater said that in preparation for the impending freeze warning, area residents should, if they area able, bring garden plants inside, cover exposed pipes, and shut off sprinkler systems.
Bell County currently has a conditions ranging from moderate drought, in most of the county, to abnormally dry in the eastern portion, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County currently has mostly moderate drought conditions, with abnormally dry conditions in the far northern part, and Lampasas County currently has moderate drought conditions.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing both severe and moderate drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.87 feet, which is 1.87 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.20 which is .80 below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast is expected to be sunny, with a high near 52 and north northwest wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Monday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 27 and a calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 58, south wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 39 and south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 57, low around 34.
Thursday: High near 50, low around 32.
Friday: High near 55, low around 33
