UPDATE, 12:10 p.m.: At noon Monday, the Killeen city officials issued a statement about closing the bridge on North W.S. Young Drive.
“The City of Killeen has closed W.S. Young Drive bridge from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue due to icy conditions. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling,” according to the statement.
Weather officials are warning of freezing rain and icy conditions in the Killeen-Fort Hood area as local residents woke up to chilling temperatures Monday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations between one tenth and one half an inch are possible,” according the National Weather Service website for the Killeen area.
“Significant impacts to travel may begin as early as Monday afternoon and continue through at least Tuesday night. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will likely be the first to become icy, slick and hazardous as temperatures hover at or below freezing,” Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Fort Worth, said Monday morning.
With temperatures Monday in the upper 20s, wind chill factors bring the “feel like” temperatures into the teens, near 14 to 16 degrees, Reeves said.
Total daytime ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch is possible, but little or no sleet accumulation is expected.
Freezing rain will continue overnight Monday, turning to sleet in some places. The north wind will bring wind chills into the teens for Tuesday as well.
Reeves cautions drivers who are traveling to slow down and use extreme caution, particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Additionally, drivers should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency,
Texas Department of Transportation crews were out Monday pre-treating Interstate 14 bridges and overpasses with a brine solution that will help prevent ice from forming.
On Tuesday, freezing rain and sleet are likely before 9 a.m., followed by rain showers, more freezing rain and sleet by noon. More rain is expected afternoon with thunder possible in the afternoon. Tuesday’s high will be near 34.
Chance of precipitation Tuesday is 80% with ice accumulation of around one-tenth of an inch possible. Sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible, according to NWS.
“Freezing rain is liquid when it hits the ground and then freezes. Sleet is ice when it hits the ground,” according to Reeves.
Freezing rain will continue through the overnight hours Tuesday with cold north winds as well, and a low of 30.
According to Monday’s model, Reeves said the area could start to see a reduction in ice Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature near 37. Chance of precipitation is 90% with freezing rain becoming all rain later in the day. Wednesday night rain showers will continue with the low near 36.
Why no snow?
There are no predictions for snow in this week in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. Reeves explained why.
There is a layer of clouds and rain that extends from the surface up about one mile. Higher than that, the air temperature is about 50 degree, Reeves said. It’s much warmer up there where snow would form, he said.
Thursday, temperatures will start to warm and rain will move off from the area. The high is expected near 48 with clouds diminishing in the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday’s overnight low is expected to be near 34.
Friday should see a return to sunny skies and a high temperature near 54. North winds will slow to 10 mph and skies will be mostly clear with a low around 33.
Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 57. The overnight low is predicted to be around 41 bringing warmer temperatures for Sunday when the high is expected to be near 62.
Warming shelter
Killeen city officials announced The Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E Ave. E,, was opening as a warming center at noon Monday to serve lunch and will stay open continuously to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. on Thursday. It will open again at 6 p.m. on Thursday and close Friday at 9 a.m. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m., then the warming center will close each night.
Schools
Local schools are weighing in on conditions and the possibility of closing early or not opening at all during this weather event.
From Killeen ISD Facebook, “We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and prepping our campuses and buildings in anticipation of a wintery mix. KISD will communicate weather related information to parents and staff via email, phone, and text message, as well as post on our website and district social media accounts.”
KISD also said all after-school activities in Killeen ISD have been canceled for today, Monday. All campuses will dismiss at their normal time on Monday.
